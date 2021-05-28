New releases
Cruella: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. Rated PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements. (BAY, C14, CB)
A Quiet Place Part II: Following the events at home, the Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images. (C14)
Showing locally
Dream Horse: Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. Rated PG for language and thematic elements. (C14)
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Here Today: When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form a hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Rated PG-13 for strong language and sexual references. (ER)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14, CB)
Spiral: From the Book of Saw: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in this terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Those Who Wish Me Dead: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness. A survival expert is tasked with protecting him while a forest fire threatens to consume them all. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout. (C14)
Wrath of Man: The plot follows H, a cold, mysterious character working at a cash truck company who is responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language and some sexual references. (C14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.