New releases
The Bob’s Burgers Movie: The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. Rated PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14, BIJ, CB)
Showing locally
The Bad Guys: Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. Rated PG for action and rude humor. (C14)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language. (C14)
Downton Abbey: A New Era: Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. Rated PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements. (C14, BAY, ER, ST)
Everything Everywhere All At Once: An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where only she can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (GAR)
Family Camp: When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy. Rated PG for some action and thematic elements. (C14)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence. (C14)
Men: A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. Rated R for disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images and language. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stands in their way. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language. (C14, CB)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie. Rated R for language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and violence. (C14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.