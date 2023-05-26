New releases
About My Father: When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her stylish parents. Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity. (C14, ST)
Kandahar: A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
The Little Mermaid: A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. Rated PG for action/peril and some scary images. (C14)
The Machine: Bert’s drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia. Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use and some sexual references. (C14)
You Hurt My Feelings: A novelist’s longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. Rated R for language. (BIJ)
Showing locally
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.: When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material. (C14, GAR)
Book Club: The Next Chapter: Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material. (C14)
Fast X: Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material. (C14, CB)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements. (C14, ER)
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
Somewhere in Queens: Leo and Angela Russo live a simple life in Queens, surrounded by their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son “Sticks” finds success on his high school basketball team, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen. Rated R for language and some sexual material. (BAY)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14, CB)
The Wrath of Becky: A few years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman — a kindred spirit named Elena. But when a group known as the “Noble Men” break into their home, attack them and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones. Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language and some sexual references.(C14)
