New releases
Dream Horse: Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. Rated PG for language and thematic elements. (C14)
Showing locally
Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train: After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer begins. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. Rated R. (C14)
Finding You: Finley, a talented aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on the way to her college semester abroad program in a small coastal village in Ireland. An unexpected romance emerges as Beckett leads Finley on an adventurous reawakening and she emboldens him to take charge of his future — until the pressures of stardom get in the way. Rated PG for language and thematic elements. (C14)
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Here Today: When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form a hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Rated PG-13 for strong language and sexual references. (C14)
Limbo: Omar is a promising young musician. Separated from his Syrian family, he is stuck on a remote Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum request. Rated R for language. (ER)
Minari: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and a rude gesture. (BAY)
Mortal Kombat: MMA fighter Cole Young seeks Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and some crude references. (C14)
Nobody: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Profile: An undercover British journalist infiltrates the online propaganda channels of the so-called Islamic State, only to be sucked in by her recruiter. Rated R for language throughout and some disturbing images. (C14)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
Scoob!: Scooby and the gang face a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers Scooby has an epic destiny greater than they imagined. Rated PG for some action, language and rude/suggestive humor. (C14)
Spiral: From the Book of Saw: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in this terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Those Who Wish Me Dead: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness. A survival expert is tasked with protecting him while a forest fire threatens to consume them all. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout. (C14)
Wrath of Man: The plot follows H, a cold, mysterious character working at a cash truck company who is responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language and some sexual references. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay offers weekend (Friday through Sunday) film screenings.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort is open for limited film screenings on weekends. The theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
