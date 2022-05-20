New releases
Downton Abbey: A New Era: Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. Rated PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements. (C14, BAY, ER, ST)
Men: A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. Rated R for disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images and language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Bad Guys: Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. Rated PG for action and rude humor. (C14)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language. (C14)
The Duke: In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver, steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. Rated R for language and brief sexuality. (BIJ)
Family Camp: When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy. Rated PG for some action and thematic elements. (C14)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence. (C14)
Firestarter: A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind. Rated R for violent content. (C14)
The Lost City: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language. (C14)
The Northman: An action-filled epic following a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. Rated R for strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stands in their way. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language. (C14)
Summer of Soul: Documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African-American music and culture and promoted Black pride and unity. Rated PG-13 for some disturbing images, smoking and brief drug material. (GAR)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie. Rated R for language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and violence. (C14)
Uncharted: Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Commented
