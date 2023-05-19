New releases
Fast X: Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.: When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material. (C14)
Book Club: The Next Chapter: Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material. (C14)
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)
Evil Dead Rise: A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Rated R for strong bloody horror violence and gore and some language. (C14)
Fool’s Paradise: A fool for love becomes an accidental celebrity only to lose it all. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content. (C14)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements. (C14, ST)
Hypnotic: A detective investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. Rated R for violence. (C14)
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
Love Again: A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to. Rated PG-13 for some sexual material and some strong language. (C14)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14, GAR)
Wild Life: A sweeping portrait of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins chronicling their fight to preserve one of the last truly wild places on earth. Rated PG-13. (BAY)
