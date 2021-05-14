New releases
Finding You: Finley, a talented aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on the way to her college semester abroad program in a small coastal village in Ireland. An unexpected romance emerges as Beckett leads Finley on an adventurous reawakening and she emboldens him to take charge of his future — until the pressures of stardom get in the way. Rated PG for language and thematic elements. (C14)
Profile: An undercover British journalist infiltrates the online propaganda channels of the so-called Islamic State, only to be sucked in by her recruiter. Rated R for language throughout and some disturbing images. (C14)
Spiral: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in this terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use. (C14)
Those Who Wish Me Dead: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness. A survival expert is tasked with protecting him while a forest fire threatens to consume them all. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout. (C14)
Showing locally
Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train: After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer begins. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. Rated R. (C14)
The Father: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. He tries to make sense of his changing circumstances and begins to doubt his loved ones, his mind and the fabric of his reality. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and thematic material. (GAR)
Fatima: Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fatima, Portugal report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the church and the government who try to force them to recant their story. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence and disturbing images. (C14)
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles: When young Sara hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. Suddenly, people in her town are mysteriously healed but fame soon takes its toll. Rated PG for thematic content, a brief fight and brief smoking. (ER)
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Here Today: When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form a hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Rated PG-13 for strong language and sexual references. (C14)
Mortal Kombat: MMA fighter Cole Young seeks Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and some crude references. (C14)
Nobody: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Nomadland: A woman in her 60s who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Rated R for some full nudity. (BAY)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
The Unholy: Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some strong language. (C14)
Wrath of Man: The plot follows H, a cold, mysterious character working at a cash truck company who is responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language and some sexual references. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; the public pays $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay provides weekend (Friday through Sunday) film screenings.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort hosts limited film screenings on weekends. During the shutdown, the theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
