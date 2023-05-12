New releases

BlackBerry: The story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone. Rated R for language throughout. (C14)

Book Club: The Next Chapter: Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material. (BIJ, C14)

Fool’s Paradise: A fool for love becomes an accidental celebrity only to lose it all. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content. (C14)

Rally Road Racers: Racers compete in a high-stakes rally along the famous Silk Road trade route. Rated PG for some mild violence and rude humor. (C14)

Air: The history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Rated R for language throughout. (C14, GAR)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.: When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material. (C14)

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World: The life and boxing career of George Foreman. Rated PG-13 for some sports violence. (C14)

Chevalier: Based on the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who rises to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence. (BAY)

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)

Evil Dead Rise: A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Rated R for strong bloody horror violence and gore and some language. (C14)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements. (C14, ST)

Hypnotic: A detective investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. Rated R for violence. (C14)

John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)

Love Again: A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to. Rated PG-13 for some sexual material and some strong language. (C14)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)

Elk Rapids Cinema is closed for the season.

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).

AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

