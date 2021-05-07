New releases
Here Today: When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form a hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Rated PG-13 for strong language and sexual references. (C14)
Wrath of Man: The plot follows H, a cold, mysterious character working at a cash truck company who is responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language and some sexual references. (C14)
Showing locally
Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train: After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer begins. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. Rated R. (C14)
Fatima: Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fatima, Portugal report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the church and the government who try to force them to recant their story. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence and disturbing images. (C14)
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Mortal Kombat: MMA fighter Cole Young seeks Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and some crude references. (C14)
Nobody: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Nomadland: A woman in her 60s who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Rated R for some full nudity. (ER)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
Separation: A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. Rated R for language, some violence and brief drug use. (C14)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: In a magically realistic version of Toronto, a young man must defeat his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes one by one in order to win her heart. Rated PG-13 for stylized violence, sexual content, language and drug references. (C14)
Trial of the Chicago 7: Seven people on trial with various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Rated R for language throughout, some violence, bloody images and drug use. (BAY)
The Unholy: Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some strong language. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; members of the public for $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay provides weekend (Friday through Sunday) film screenings.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort aims to reopen for regular film screenings by summer 2021. During the shutdown, the theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
