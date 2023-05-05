New releases
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements. (C14, ST)
Love Again: A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to. Rated PG-13 for some sexual material and some strong language. (C14)
What’s Love Got to Do With It?: In London, an award-winning filmmaker documents her best friend’s journey into an assisted marriage in line with his family’s Pakistani heritage. In the process, she challenges her own attitude toward relationships. Rated PG-13 for strong language including a sexual reference, some suggestive material and brief drug material. (BAY, BIJ)
Showing locally
Air: The history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Rated R for language throughout. (C14)
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.: When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material. (C14)
Beau Is Afraid: Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home. Rated R for strong violent content, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language. (C14)
Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. (C14)
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)
Evil Dead Rise: A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Rated R for strong bloody horror violence and gore and some language. (C14)
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant: U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) are ambushed and Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down. (C14)
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
Paint: Carl Nargle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter, is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van and fans hanging on his every stroke — until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. Rated PG-13 for sexual/suggestive material, drug use and smoking. (GAR)
Polite Society: Ria Khan believes that she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting her friends’ help, she attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists, in the name of independence and sisterhood. Rated PG-13 for strong language, violence, sexual material and some partial nudity. (C14)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)
Elk Rapids Cinema is closed for the season.
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
