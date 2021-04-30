New releases
Separation: A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. Rated R for language, some violence and brief drug use. (C14)
Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train: After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer begins. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. Rated R. (C14)
The Father: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. He tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, but he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and the fabric of his reality. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and thematic material. (C14)
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Mank: Scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz reevaluates 1930s Hollywood as he races to finish the screenplay of “Citizen Kane” (1941). Rated R for some language. (BAY)
Minari: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and a rude gesture. (C14, ER)
Mortal Kombat: MMA fighter Cole Young seeks Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and some crude references. (C14)
Nobody: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Nomadland: A woman in her 60s who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Rated R for some full nudity. (C14)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
The Unholy: Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some strong language. (C14)
Tom and Jerry: An adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first met and formed their rivalry. Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
