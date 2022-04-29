New releases
Memory: An assassin-for-hire finds that he’s become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. A remake of the 2003 Belgian film “The Memory of a Killer.” Rated R for violence, some bloody images and language throughout. (C14)
Ambulance: Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Rated R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout. (C14)
The Bad Guys: Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. Rated PG for action and rude humor. (C14)
The Batman: When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. Rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Cyrano: Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material and brief language. (ST)
Everything Everywhere All At Once: An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (C14, BAY, BIJ)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence. (C14)
Father Stu: Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. Rated R for language throughout. (C14, ER)
The Lost City: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language. (C14)
Morbius: Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images and brief strong language. (C14)
The Northman: An action-filled epic following a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. Rated R for strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stands in their way. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie. Rated R for language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and violence. (C14)
Uncharted: Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (GAR)
