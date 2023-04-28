New releases
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.: When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material. (C14)
The Black Demon: Stranded on a crumbling rig in Baja, a family faces off against a vengeful megalodon shark. Rated R for some grisly images. (C14)
Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. (C14)
Polite Society: Ria Khan believes that she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting her friends’ help, she attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists, in the name of independence and sisterhood. Rated PG-13 for strong language, violence, sexual material and some partial nudity. (C14)
Showing locally
Air: The history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Rated R for language throughout. (C14, BIJ)
Beau Is Afraid: Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home. Rated R for strong violent content, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language. (C14, ST)
Chevalier: Based on the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who rises to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence. (C14, BIJ)
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)
Evil Dead Rise: A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Rated R for strong bloody horror violence and gore and some language. (C14)
A Good Person: Follows Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. Rated R for drug abuse, language throughout and some sexual references. (GAR)
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant: U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) are ambushed and Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down. (C14)
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
Paint: Carl Nargle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter, is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van and fans hanging on his every stroke — until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. Rated PG-13 for sexual/suggestive material, drug use and smoking. (BAY)
The Pope’s Exorcist: Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret. Rated R for violent content, language, sexual references and some nudity. (C14)
Renfield: Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum for decades, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed that comes with them. Rated R for bloody violence, some gore, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Somewhere in Queens: Leo and Angela Russo live a simple life in Queens, surrounded by their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son “Sticks” finds success on his high-school basketball team, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen. Rated R for language and some sexual material. (C14)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)
