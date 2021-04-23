New releases
Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train: After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer begins. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. Rated R for (C14)
Mortal Kombat: MMA fighter Cole Young seeks Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and some crude references. (C14)
Showing locally
The Father: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. He tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, but he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and the fabric of his reality. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and thematic material. (ER)
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Minari: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and a rude gesture. (GAR)
Nobody: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Promising Young Woman: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks vengeance against those who crossed her path. Rated R for strong violence including sexual assault, language throughout, some sexual material and drug use. (C14)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
The Unholy: Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some strong language. (C14)
Tom and Jerry: An adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first met and formed their rivalry. Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
Voyagers: A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. Rated PG-13 for violence, some strong sexuality, bloody images, a sexual assault and brief strong language. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 also offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Food and drinks are available for purchase from the concessions area. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; members of the public for $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay plans to reopen for weekend film screenings starting April 30. Private movie screenings are available at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. daily. Questions: sherry@baycommunitytheatre.org.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort aims to reopen for regular film screenings by summer 2021. A movie is shown at 5 p.m. Sundays in April. During the shutdown, the theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
