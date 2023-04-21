New releases
Chevalier: Based on the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who rises to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence. (C14)
Evil Dead Rise: A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Rated R for strong bloody horror violence and gore and some language. (C14)
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant: U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) are ambushed and Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down. (C14)
Somewhere in Queens: Leo and Angela Russo live a simple life in Queens, surrounded by their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son “Sticks” finds success on his high-school basketball team, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen. Rated R for language and some sexual material. (C14)
Showing locally
Air: The history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Rated R for language throughout. (C14, BAY, ST)
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
Creed III: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. (GAR)
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)
A Good Person: Follows Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. Rated R for drug abuse, language throughout and some sexual references. (BIJ)
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
Mafia Mamma: An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business. Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content and language. (C14)
Nefarious: On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Rated R for some disturbing violent content. (C14)
The Pope’s Exorcist: Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret. Rated R for violent content, language, sexual references and some nudity. (C14)
Renfield: Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum for decades, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed that comes with them. Rated R for bloody violence, some gore, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)
Suzume: A modern action adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over in Japan. Rated PG for action-peril, language, thematic elements and smoking. (C14)
The State Theater and Bijou By the Bay did not update as of this publication. Elk Rapids Cinema is closed for the season. Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
