New releases
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence. (C14, BAY)
Father Stu: Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. Rated R for language throughout. (C14)
Showing locally
Ambulance: Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Rated R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout. (C14)
The Batman: When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. Rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Coda: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. Rated PG-13 for strong sexual content and language as well as drug use.(GAR, ST)
Dog: Former Army Rangers Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier’s funeral. Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material. (C14)
Everything Everywhere All At Once: An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (C14)
The Lost City: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language. (C14)
Morbius: Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images and brief strong language. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stands in their way. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language. (C14)
Summer of Soul: Documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African-American music and culture and promoted Black pride and unity. Rated PG-13 for some disturbing images, smoking and brief drug material. (BIJ)
Uncharted: Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Commented
