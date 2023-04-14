New releases
Mafia Mamma: An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business. Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content and language. (C14)
Nefarious: On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Rated R for some disturbing violent content. (C14)
The Pope’s Exorcist: Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret. Rated R for violent content, language, sexual references and some nudity. (C14)
Renfield: Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum for decades, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed that comes with them. Rated R for bloody violence, some gore, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Suzume: A modern action adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over in Japan. Rated PG for action-peril, language, thematic elements and smoking. (C14)
Sweetwater: Hall of Famer, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played. Rated PG-13 for some racial slurs, violence and smoking. (C14)
Showing locally
Air: The history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Rated R for language throughout. (C14, ST)
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)
A Good Person: Follows Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. Rated R for drug abuse, language throughout and some sexual references. (BIJ)
His Only Son: After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son. Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some violence. (C14)
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
The Lost King: An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive references. (BAY)
Moving On: Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before. Rated R for language. (GAR)
Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.