Film Review - Mafia Mamma

This image released by Bleecker Street shows Toni Collette, left, Sophia Nomvete and Alfonso Perugini, seated right, in a scene from “Mafia Mamma.”

 The Associated Press

New releases

Mafia Mamma: An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business. Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content and language. (C14)

Nefarious: On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Rated R for some disturbing violent content. (C14)

The Pope’s Exorcist: Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret. Rated R for violent content, language, sexual references and some nudity. (C14)

Renfield: Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum for decades, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed that comes with them. Rated R for bloody violence, some gore, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)

Suzume: A modern action adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over in Japan. Rated PG for action-peril, language, thematic elements and smoking. (C14)

Sweetwater: Hall of Famer, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played. Rated PG-13 for some racial slurs, violence and smoking. (C14)

Showing locally

Air: The history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Rated R for language throughout. (C14, ST)

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)

A Good Person: Follows Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. Rated R for drug abuse, language throughout and some sexual references. (BIJ)

His Only Son: After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son. Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some violence. (C14)

John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)

The Lost King: An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive references. (BAY)

Moving On: Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before. Rated R for language. (GAR)

Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)

Elk Rapids Cinema is closed for the season. Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

