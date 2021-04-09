New releases
Voyagers: A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. Rated PG-13 for violence, some strong sexuality, bloody images, a sexual assault and brief strong language. (C14)
Showing locally
Chaos Walking: A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds called Noise. Rated PG-13 for violence and language. (C14)
The Courier: Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian source try to end the Cuban Missile Crisis. Rated PG-13 for violence, partial nudity, brief strong language and smoking throughout. (C14)
The Father: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. He tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, but he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and the fabric of his reality. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and thematic material. (C14)
First Cow: A skilled cook travels west and joins a group of fur trappers in Oregon. He finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant who is also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language. (GAR)
French Exit: A widowed New York socialite and her aimless son move to Paris after she spends the last of her husband’s inheritance. Rated R for language and sexual references. (C14)
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Nobody: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
The Unholy: Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some strong language. (C14)
Tom and Jerry: An adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first met and formed their rivalry. Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language. (C14) (ER)
