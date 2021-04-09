Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).

The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 also offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Food and drinks are available for purchase from the concessions area. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.

The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; members of the public for $12.

The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay plans to reopen this year, though a date is not scheduled yet. Private movie screenings are available at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. daily. Questions: sherry@baycommunitytheatre.org.

The Garden Theater in Frankfort aims to reopen for regular film screenings by summer 2021. Sunday movie screenings begin at 5 p.m. in April. During the shutdown, the theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.