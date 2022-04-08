New releases
Ambulance: Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Rated R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout. (C14)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stands in their way. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and mild language. (C14)
Showing locally
Anything Goes: When the S.S. American goes out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love — proving that sometimes destiny needs help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some old-fashioned blackmail. This production of the classic musical comedy was filmed live at the Barbican in London. (BAY)
The Batman: When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. Rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Coda: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. Rated PG-13 for strong sexual content and language as well as drug use.(ST)
Death on the Nile: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and sexual material. (GAR)
Dog: Former Army Rangers Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier’s funeral. Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material. (C14)
Everything Everywhere All At Once: An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (C14)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye: An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and drug abuse. (BIJ)
The Lost City: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language. (C14)
Morbius: Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images and brief strong language. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
Uncharted: Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
