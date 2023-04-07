New releases
Air: The history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Rated R for language throughout. (C14, ST)
Paint: Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter, who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van and fans hanging on his every stroke — until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. Rated PG-13 for sexual/suggestive material, drug use and smoking. (C14)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)
Showing locally
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
Creed III: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. (C14)
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)
Emily: “Emily” imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers, who died, too soon, at age 30. Rated R for some sexuality/nudity and drug use. (BIJ)
His Only Son: After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son. Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some violence. (C14)
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
The Lost King: An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive references (ST)
The Magic Flute: Tim Walker, 17, travels from London to the Austrian Alps to attend the legendary Mozart boarding school. He discovers a centuries-old forgotten passageway into the fantastic world of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” Not rated. (BAY)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence and language. (C14)
A Thousand and One: After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability in a rapidly changing New York City. Rated R for language. (C14)
Commented
