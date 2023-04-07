Film Review - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

 The Associated Press

New releases

Air: The history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. Rated R for language throughout. (C14, ST)

Paint: Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter, who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van and fans hanging on his every stroke — until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. Rated PG-13 for sexual/suggestive material, drug use and smoking. (C14)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: The Super Mario Bros. journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Rated PG for action and mild violence. (C14)

Showing locally

Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)

Creed III: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. (C14)

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)

Emily: “Emily” imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers, who died, too soon, at age 30. Rated R for some sexuality/nudity and drug use. (BIJ)

His Only Son: After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son. Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some violence. (C14)

John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)

The Lost King: An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive references (ST)

The Magic Flute: Tim Walker, 17, travels from London to the Austrian Alps to attend the legendary Mozart boarding school. He discovers a centuries-old forgotten passageway into the fantastic world of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” Not rated. (BAY)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)

Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence and language. (C14)

A Thousand and One: After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability in a rapidly changing New York City. Rated R for language. (C14)

The Garden Theater is closed for renovations through April 14. The State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay listings were not updated as of publication. Elk Rapids Cinema is closed for the season. Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

