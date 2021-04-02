New releases
Godzilla vs. Kong: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language. (C14)
Showing locally
Chaos Walking: A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds called Noise. Rated PG-13 for violence and language. (C14)
The Courier: Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian source try to end the Cuban Missile Crisis. Rated PG-13 for violence, partial nudity, brief strong language and smoking throughout. (C14)
French Exit: A widowed New York socialite and her aimless son move to Paris after she spends the last of her husband’s inheritance. Rated R for language and sexual references. (C14)
I Still Believe: The true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Rated PG for thematic material. (C14)
Minari: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and a rude gesture. (C14)
Nobody: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
The Unholy: Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some strong language. (C14)
Tom and Jerry: An adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first met and formed their rivalry. Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language. (C14) (ER)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 also offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Food and drinks are available for purchase from the concessions area. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; members of the public for $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay plans to reopen this year, though a date is not scheduled yet. Private movie screenings are available at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. daily. Questions: sherry@baycommunitytheatre.org.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort aims to reopen for regular film screenings by summer 2021. During the shutdown, the theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
