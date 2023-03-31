New releases
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language. (C14)
His Only Son: After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son. Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some violence. (C14)
Spinning Gold: A biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records. Rated R for pervasive language, drug use, some sexual material and nudity. (C14)
A Thousand and One: After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability in a rapidly changing New York City. Rated R for language. (C14)
Showing locally
All Quiet on the Western Front: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Rated R for strong bloody war violence and grisly images. (BAY)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
Creed III: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. (C14)
Emily: "Emily" imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers, who died, too soon, at age 30. Rated R for some sexuality/nudity and drug use. (BIJ)
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
The Lost King: An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive references (ST)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence and language. (C14)
65: An astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone. Rated PG-13 for intense sci-fi action and peril and brief bloody images. (C14)
Commented
