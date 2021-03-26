New releases
Nobody: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Chaos Walking: A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds called Noise. Rated PG-13 for violence and language. (C14)
The Courier: Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian source try to end the Cuban Missile Crisis. Rated PG-13 for violence, partial nudity, brief strong language and smoking throughout. (C14)
The Father: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and thematic material. (C14)
I Still Believe: The true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Rated PG for thematic material. (C14)
The Little Things: Two cops track down a serial killer. Rated R for violent/disturbing images, language and full nudity. (C14)
The Marksman: A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and brief strong language. (C14)
Minari: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and a rude gesture. (C14)
Nomadland: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Rated R for some full nudity. (C14)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
Tom and Jerry: An adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first met and formed their rivalry. Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 also offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Food and drinks are available for purchase from the concessions area. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; members of the public for $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay plans to reopen this year, though a date is not scheduled yet. Private movie screenings are available at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. daily. Questions: sherry@baycommunitytheatre.org.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort aims to reopen for regular film screenings by summer 2021. During the shutdown, the theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
