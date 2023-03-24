New releases
John Wick: Chapter 4: John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
School of Magical Animals: Ida must transfer to a new school, where she soon realizes the students are unkind to each other. However, that all changes when a new teacher, Miss Cornfield, begins to educate them on the value of friendship and magic. Rated PG for mild language, peril and thematic elements. (C14)
Showing locally
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
Champions: A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together this team can go further than they ever imagined. Rated PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference. (C14, BAY)
Cocaine Bear: An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine. Rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout. (C14)
Creed III: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. (C14)
Jesus Revolution: The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. Rated PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements. (C14)
Moving On: Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before. Rated R for language. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence and language. (C14)
65: An astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone. Rated PG-13 for intense sci-fi action and peril and brief bloody images. (C14)
