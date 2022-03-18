New releases
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Yuta Okkotsu is a high schooler who gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by Jujutsu Sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him. Rated PG-13 for violent content, bloody images, language, thematic material and some suggestive references. (C14)
The Outfit: An expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. Rated R for some bloody violence and language throughout. (C14)
Umma: Amanda and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her mother. Rated PG-13 for terror, brief strong language and some thematic elements. (C14)
X: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast fights for their lives. Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language. (C14)
Showing locally
Ascension: The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the “Chinese Dream.” This observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all. Not rated. (ST)
Attica: This dive into the 1971 uprising from Emmy-winning director Stanley Nelson sheds light on the enduring violence and racism of the prison system and highlights the need for reform 50 years later. Rated TV-MA. (BIJ)
The Batman: When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. Rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Death on the Nile: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and sexual material. (C14)
Dog: Former Army Rangers Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier’s funeral. Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material. (C14, ER)
Jackass Forever: After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for its final crusade. Rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised): Documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated African-American music and culture and promoted Black pride and unity. Rated PG-13 for some disturbing images, smoking and brief drug material. (ST)
Trolls 2: World Tour: When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save the Trolls. Rated PG for some mild rude humor. (C14)
Uncharted: Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
West Side Story: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. (C14)
Writing With Fire: India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women emerges in a cluttered news landscape dominated by men. Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, redefining what it means to be powerful. Not rated. (BIJ, GAR)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.