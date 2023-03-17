New releases
Moving On: Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before. Rated R for language. (C14)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence and language. (C14)
Showing locally
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
Champions: A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together this team can go further than they ever imagined. Rated PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference. (C14)
Cocaine Bear: An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine. Rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout. (C14)
Creed III: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. (C14)
Emily: An imagining of the journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit — one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic and provocative writers, who died at age 30. Rated R for some sexuality/nudity and drug use. (BAY)
Everything Everywhere All At Once: A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (C14)
Jesus Revolution: The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. Rated PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements. (C14)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse. Rated R for sexual material and language. (GAR)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
65: An astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone. Rated PG-13 for intense sci-fi action and peril and brief bloody images. (C14)
The Whale: A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content. (C14)
