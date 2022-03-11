New releases
Tyson’s Run: An unathletic boy with autism strives to become an unlikely marathon champion giving his unfulfilled father purpose and a second chance at putting his family first. Rated PG for thematic elements and some language, including offensive slurs. (C14)
The Batman: When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. Rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Belfast: A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language. (C14)
Death on the Nile: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and sexual material. (C14)
Dog: Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material. (C14, ER)
Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (C14)
Flee: The true story of Amin who is on the verge of a marriage that compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, disturbing images and strong language. (BAY)
Jackass Forever: After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for its final crusade. Rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout. (C14)
King Richard: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams. Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references. (C14)
Licorice Pizza: The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Rated R for language, sexual material and some drug use. (C14)
Marry Me: Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead. Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive material. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
The 355: When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, brief strong language and suggestive material. (GAR)
Uncharted: Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
West Side Story: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
