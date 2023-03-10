New releases
Champions: A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together this team can go further than they ever imagined. Rated PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference. (C14)
Scream VI: In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use. (C14)
65: An astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone. Rated PG-13 for intense sci-fi action and peril and brief bloody images. (C14)
Southern Gospel: When a rock n roll star’s life comes crashing down, he must fight his past demons to realize his childhood ambition of becoming a preacher. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, drug use, some violent content, suicide and language. (C14)
Showing locally
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14, GAR)
Cocaine Bear: An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine. Rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout. (C14)
Creed III: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. (C14)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba- To the Swordsmith Village: All the Upper Rank Demons assemble at the Infinity Castle after Upper Six Demons’ defeat. Rated R for violence and bloody images. (C14)
Jesus Revolution: The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. Rated PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements. (C14)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre: Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order. Rated R for language and violence. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Commented
