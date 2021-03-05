New releases
Boogie: The coming-of-age story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York who dreams of playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie navigates life with a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. Rated R for language throughout including sexual references and some drug use. (C14)
Chaos Walking: A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds called Noise. Rated PG-13 for violence and language. (C14)
Raya and The Last Dragon: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements. (C14)
Showing locally
The Croods: A New Age: The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Rated PG for peril, action and rude humor. (C14)
Land: A bereaved woman seeks out a new life, off the grid in Wyoming. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, brief strong language and partial nudity. (C14)
The Little Things: Two cops track down a serial killer. Rated R for violent/disturbing images, language and full nudity. (C14)
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: A meek hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. Rated PG-13 for epic battle sequences and some scary images. (ER)
The Marksman: A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and brief strong language. (C14)
Monster Hunter: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. Rated PG-13 for sequences of creature action and violence throughout. (C14)
Nomadland: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Rated R for some full nudity. (C14)
Tom and Jerry: An adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first met and formed their rivalry. Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language. (C14)
The War with Grandpa: Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG for rude humor, language, and some thematic elements. (C14)
Wonder Woman 1984: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 also offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Food and drinks are available for purchase from the concessions area. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; members of the public for $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay plans to reopen this year, though a date is not scheduled yet. Private movie screenings are available at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. daily. Questions: sherry@baycommunitytheatre.org.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort aims to reopen for regular film screenings by summer 2021. During the shutdown, the theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Donations go toward facility improvements and repairs. Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
