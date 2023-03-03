New releases
Creed III: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Rated PG-13 for intense sports action, violence and some strong language. (C14)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba- To the Swordsmith Village: All the Upper Rank Demons assemble at the Infinity Castle after Upper Six Demons’ defeat. Rated R for violence and bloody images. (C14)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre: Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order. Rated R for language and violence. (C14)
Showing locally
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
Cocaine Bear: An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine. Rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout. (C14)
80 for Brady: A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references. (C14, GAR)
Everything Everywhere All at Once: A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (C14)
The Fabelmans: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. (BAY)
Jesus Revolution: The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. Rated PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements. (C14)
Living: In 1950s London, a humorless civil servant decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis. Rated PG-13 for some suggestive material and smoking. (C14)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse. Rated R for sexual material and language. (C14)
A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Tar: Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the very first female director of a major German orchestra. Rated R for some language and brief nudity. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After 30 years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14)
