New releases
Studio 666: Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language and sexual content. (C14)
Showing locally
Belfast: A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language. (C14)
Blacklight: Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, action and language. (C14)
The Cursed: In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. Pathologist John McBride comes to town to investigate the danger — and exorcise some of his own demons in the process. Not rated. (C14)
Death on the Nile: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and sexual material. (C14)
Drive My Car: After his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. There, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Unrated. (BIJ)
Dog: Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material. (C14, BAY)
Encanto: A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. (C14)
Jackass Forever: After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for its final crusade. Rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout. (C14)
Licorice Pizza: The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Rated R for language, sexual material and some drug use. (C14)
Marry Me: Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead. Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive material. (C14)
Moonfall: A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it on a collision course with life as we know it. NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving everyone. Rated PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language and some drug use. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14, ER, GAR)
Uncharted: Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
The Worst Person in the World: The chronicles of four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and some language. (ST)
