New releases
Cocaine Bear: An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine. Rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout. (C14)
Jesus Revolution: The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. Rated PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements. (C14)
Showing locally
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
Broker: Boxes are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies. Rated R for some language. (BAY)
80 for Brady: A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references. (C14)
Everything Everywhere All at Once: A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (C14)
The Fabelmans: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. (C14)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse. Rated R for sexual material and language. (C14)
A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. (C14, GAR)
Marlowe: In late 1930s Bay City, a brooding, down-on-his-luck detective is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. Rated R for language, violent content, some sexual material and brief drug use. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Titanic (25-year anniversary): A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Rated PG-13 for disaster-related peril and violence, nudity, sensuality and brief language. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After 30 years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14)
Women Talking: Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content including sexual assault, bloody images and some strong language. (BIJ)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.