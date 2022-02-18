New releases
The Cursed: In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. Pathologist John McBride comes to town to investigate the danger — and exorcise some of his own demons in the process. Not rated. (C14)
Dog: Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material. (C14, BAY)
Uncharted: Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Showing locally
Blacklight: Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the cross hairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, action and language. (C14)
Death on the Nile: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and sexual material. (C14)
Encanto: A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. (C14)
Flee: The true story of a man named Amin who is on the verge of marriage, which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, disturbing images and strong language. (BIJ)
Jackass Forever: After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for its final crusade. Rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout. (C14)
Licorice Pizza: The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Rated R for language, sexual material and some drug use. (C14, ST)
Marry Me: Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead. Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive material. (C14)
Moonfall: A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it on a collision course with life as we know it. NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving everyone. Rated PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language and some drug use. (C14)
Roadrunner: A documentary about Anthony Bourdain and his career as a chef, writer and host. He was known for his authentic approach to food, culture and travel. Rated R for language throughout. (GAR)
Scream: Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
Tick, Tick … BOOM!: On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. (BIJ)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
