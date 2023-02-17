New releases
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language. (C14)
Marlowe: In late 1930s Bay City, a brooding, down-on-his-luck detective is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. Rated R for language, violent content, some sexual material and brief drug use. (C14)
Showing locally
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
80 for Brady: A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references. (C14)
Elvis: The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking. (C14)
Knock at the Cabin: While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse. Rated R for sexual material and language. (C14)
A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. (C14)
Missing: When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck in Los Angeles, June uses the latest technology to try and find her before it’s too late. But her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers … and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking and thematic material. (C14, BAY)
Plane: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Titanic (25-year anniversary): A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Rated PG-13 for disaster-related peril and violence, nudity, sensuality and brief language. (C14)
The Whale: A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content.(GAR)
Women Talking: Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content including sexual assault, bloody images and some strong language. (BIJ)
