New releases
Blacklight: Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the cross hairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, action and language. (C14)
Death on the Nile: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and sexual material. (C14)
Marry Me: Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead. Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive material. (C14)
Showing locally
American Underdog: The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American football star. Rated PG for some language and thematic elements. (C14)
Belfast: A young boy and his working class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language. (C14)
Jackass Forever: After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for its final crusade. Rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout. (C14)
The King’s Man: In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions. Rated R for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language and some sexual material. (ER, GAR)
Licorice Pizza: The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Rated R for language, sexual material and some drug use. (BAY, C14, ST)
Moonfall: A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it on a collision course with life as we know it. NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving everyone. Rated PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language and some drug use. (C14)
Scream: Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
West Side Story: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, “West Side Story” explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
