New releases
Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse. Rated R for sexual material and language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Amazing Maurice: Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. Rated PG for action/peril and some rude material. (C14)
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
Babylon: A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Rated R for strong and crude sexual content, graphic nudity, bloody violence, drug use and pervasive language. (GAR)
The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
80 for Brady: A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references. (C14, ST)
Elvis: The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking. (C14)
EO: Follows a donkey who encounters on his journeys good and bad people, experiences joy and pain, exploring a vision of modern Europe through his eyes. (BAY)
Everything Everywhere All at Once: A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. (C14)
The Fabelmans: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. (C14)
Knock at the Cabin: While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. (C14)
M3GAN: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference. (C14)
Missing: When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck in Los Angeles, June uses the latest technology to try and find her before it’s too late. But her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers … and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking and thematic material. (C14)
Plane: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Tar: Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the first female director of a major German orchestra. Rated R for some language and brief nudity. (C14)
Titanic (25-year anniversary): A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Rated PG-13 for disaster-related peril and violence, nudity, sensuality and brief language. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After 30 years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14)
