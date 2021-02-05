Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.