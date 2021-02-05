New releases
Earwig and the Witch: An orphan girl, Earwig, is adopted by a witch and comes home to a spooky house filled with mystery and magic. Rated PG for some scary images and rude material. (C14)
Abominable: Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs. Rated PG for some action and mild, rude humor. (C14)
The Croods: A New Age: The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Rated PG for peril, action and rude humor. (C14)
Fatale: After a one-night stand, a successful married man finds himself entangled in a cunning police detective’s latest investigation. Rated R for violence, sexual content and language. (C14)
The Little Things: Two cops track down a serial killer. Rated R for violent/disturbing images, language and full nudity. (C14)
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: A Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. Rated PG-13 for epic battle sequences and some scary images. (C14)
The Marksman: A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and brief strong language. (C14)
Monster Hunter: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. Rated PG-13 for sequences of creature action and violence throughout. (C14)
News of the World: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. Rated PG-13 for violence, disturbing images, thematic material and some language. (C14)
Pinocchio: Old woodcarver Geppetto’s puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits. Rated PG-13 for some disturbing images. (C14)
Promising Young Woman: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path. Rated R for strong violence including sexual assault, language throughout, some sexual material and drug use. (C14)
Remember the Titans: The true story of a newly appointed African-American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated unit. Rated PG for thematic elements and some language. (C14)
The War with Grandpa: Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Rated PG for rude humor, language, and some thematic elements. (C14)
Wonder Woman 1984: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence. (C14, ER)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
The AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 also offers private screenings for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Food and drinks are available for purchase from the concessions area. Moviegoers must wear face masks when not eating or drinking. The theater shows films Fridays through Sundays.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City remain closed until further notice. An online theater offers one to three films each Friday at thevirtualstate.org. Traverse City Film Festival members and theater members can rent movies for $6; members of the public for $12.
The Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay plans to reopen this year, though a date is not scheduled yet. Private movie screenings are available at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. daily. Questions: sherry@baycommunitytheatre.org.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort aims to reopen for regular film screenings by summer 2021. During the shutdown, the theater hosts the fundraiser “Keep the Garden Growing.” Donations go toward facility improvements and repairs. Contact: friends@frankfortgardentheater.com.
