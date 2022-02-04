New releases
Jackass Forever: After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for its final crusade. Rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout. (C14)
Moonfall: A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it on a collision course with life as we know it. NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving everyone. Rated PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language and some drug use. (C14)
Showing locally
American Underdog: The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American football star. Rated PG for some language and thematic elements. (C14)
Gamestop: Rise of the Players: From the makers of Console Wars comes the origin story of the Gamestop stock market phenomenon, featuring exclusive access to the original players who lit the fuse on an amateur investor uprising. Spotlighting the human side of a sensational business drama, the film is a David versus Goliath tale about ordinary people waking up to the power they have in numbers. Not rated. (C14)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references. (C14)
The King’s Man: In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions. Rated R for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language and some sexual material. (C14)
Licorice Pizza: The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Rated R for language, sexual material and some drug use. (ST)
The Matrix Resurrections: Return to a world of two realities: everyday life and what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Rated R for violence and some language. (GAR)
Parallel Mothers: Two mothers give birth on the same day. Rated R for some sexuality. This film is in Spanish with English subtitles. (C14)
Redeeming Love: Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel knows nothing but betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended? Based on the novel by Francine Rivers. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexual content, partial nudity and strong violent content. (C14)
Scream: Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
The Tragedy of Macbeth: A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power. Rated R for violence. (BAY)
West Side Story: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, “West Side Story” explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. (C14)
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America: Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, disturbing images, violence and strong language, all involving racism. (BIJ)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
