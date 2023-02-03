New releases
The Amazing Maurice: Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. Rated PG for action/peril and some rude material. (C14)
80 for Brady: A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references. (C14, ST)
Knock at the Cabin: While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive — Scherzo of Deep Night: Two months have passed since the deadly game began, and Kirito and Asuna continue to make progress. They stop for treasure, but then they must face Asuna’s least favorite monster. Not rated. (C14)
Showing locally
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
The Fabelmans: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. (C14, GAR)
Infinity Pool: James and Em Foster are enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation in the fictional island of La Tolqa, when a fatal accident exposes the resort’s perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors. Rated R for graphic violence, disturbing material, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and some language. (C14)
Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist: The only light after the world falls into chaos is a charming new leader who rises to the head of the United Nations, but does he bring hope for a better future? Or is it the end of the world? Rated PG-13. (C14)
Living: In 1950s London, a humorless civil servant decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis. Rated PG-13 for some suggestive material and smoking. (C14, BIJ)
A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. (C14, BAY)
M3GAN: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference. (C14)
Missing: When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck in Los Angeles, June uses the latest technology to try and find her before it’s too late. But her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers … and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking and thematic material. (C14)
Plane: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Tar: Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the first female director of a major German orchestra. Rated R for some language and brief nudity. (C14)
The Whale: A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content. (C14, BIJ)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
