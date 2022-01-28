New releases
Gamestop: Rise of the Players: From the makers of Console Wars comes the origin story of the Gamestop stock market phenomenon, featuring exclusive access to the original players who lit the fuse on an amateur investor uprising. Spotlighting the human side of a sensational business drama, the film is a David versus Goliath tale about ordinary people waking up to the power they have in numbers. Not rated. (C14)
American Underdog: The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American football star. Rated PG for some language and thematic elements. (C14)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references. (C14)
The King’s Daughter: King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid’s life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter’s discovery of the creature. Rated PG for some violence, suggestive material and thematic elements. (C14)
The King’s Man: In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions. Rated R for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language and some sexual material. (C14)
The Lost Daughter: A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past. Rated R for sexual content/nudity and language. (BIJ)
Nightmare Alley: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Rated R for strong bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language. (BAY)
Parallel Mothers: Two mothers give birth on the same day. Rated R for some sexuality. This film is in Spanish with English subtitles. (C14)
The Power of the Dog: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Rated R for brief sexual content and full nudity. (ST)
Redeeming Love: Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel knows nothing but betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended? Based on the novel by Francine Rivers. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexual content, partial nudity and strong violent content. (C14)
Scream: Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
The 355: When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, brief strong language and suggestive material. (C14)
West Side Story: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, “West Side Story” explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. (C14, GAR)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
