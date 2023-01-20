New releases
Missing: When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck in Los Angeles, June uses the latest technology to try and find her before it’s too late. But her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers … and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking and thematic material. (C14)
Showing locally
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)
The Devil Conspiracy: A cult steals the Shroud of Turin for wicked purposes. Rated R for strong violent content, some gore and language. (C14)
The Fabelmans: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. (C14)
House Party: A high school student decides to host a house party while his parents are away. A remake of the 1990 comedy ‘”House Party.” Rated R for pervasive language, drug use, sexual material and some violence. (C14)
A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. (C14, ST)
M3GAN: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference. (C14)
The Menu: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references. (GAR)
Plane: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Skinamarink: Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Not rated. (C14)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond: Corporate worker Mikami is stabbed by a random killer and is reborn to an alternate world. But he is reborn as a slime. He is thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru. He begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and partial nudity. (C14)
Till: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs. (BIJ)
The Whale: A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content. (C14)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody: A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Rated PG-13. (C14, BAY)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
