New releases
The Devil Conspiracy: A cult steals the Shroud of Turin for wicked purposes. Rated R for strong violent content, some gore and language. (C14)
House Party: A high school student decides to host a house party while his parents are away. A remake of the 1990 comedy ‘”House Party.” Rated R for pervasive language, drug use, sexual material and some violence. (C14)
A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. (C14, ST)
Plane: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)
Saint Omer: Rama is a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court to use her story to write a modern-day adaptation of the ancient myth of Medea, but things don’t go as expected. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and brief strong language. (C14)
Showing locally
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14, ER)
The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (BAY)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)
Devotion: A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Rated PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking. (C14)
Empire of Light: A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. Rated R for sexual content, language and brief violence. (GAR)
M3GAN: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference. (C14)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
Strange World: The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Till: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs. (BIJ)
The Whale: A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content. (C14)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody: A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Rated PG-13. (C14)
