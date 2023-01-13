Film Review - A Man Called Otto

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks in a scene from "A Man Called Otto."

 The

Associated

Press

New releases

The Devil Conspiracy: A cult steals the Shroud of Turin for wicked purposes. Rated R for strong violent content, some gore and language. (C14)

House Party: A high school student decides to host a house party while his parents are away. A remake of the 1990 comedy ‘”House Party.” Rated R for pervasive language, drug use, sexual material and some violence. (C14)

A Man Called Otto: Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language. (C14, ST)

Plane: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Rated R for violence and language. (C14)

Saint Omer: Rama is a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court to use her story to write a modern-day adaptation of the ancient myth of Medea, but things don’t go as expected. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and brief strong language. (C14)

Showing locally

Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14, ER)

The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (BAY)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)

Devotion: A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Rated PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking. (C14)

Empire of Light: A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. Rated R for sexual content, language and brief violence. (GAR)

M3GAN: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference. (C14)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)

Strange World: The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)

Till: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs. (BIJ)

The Whale: A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content. (C14)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody: A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Rated PG-13. (C14)

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

