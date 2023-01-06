China Daily Life

New releases

M3GAN: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference. (C14)

Showing locally

Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14, ER)

Babylon: A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Rated R for strong and crude sexual content, graphic nudity, bloody violence, drug use and pervasive language. (C14)

The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (ST)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)

Devotion: A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Rated PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking. (C14)

Empire of Light: A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. Rated R for sexual content, language and brief violence. (BAY)

The Menu: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris: A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. Rated PG for suggestive material, language and smoking. (BIJ)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)

She Said: New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped ignite a movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. Rated R for language and descriptions of sexual assault. (GAR)

Violent Night: When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody: A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Rated PG-13. (C14)

Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).

