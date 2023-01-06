New releases
M3GAN: A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference. (C14)
Showing locally
Avatar: The Way of Water: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language. (C14, ER)
Babylon: A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Rated R for strong and crude sexual content, graphic nudity, bloody violence, drug use and pervasive language. (C14)
The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (ST)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)
Devotion: A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Rated PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking. (C14)
Empire of Light: A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. Rated R for sexual content, language and brief violence. (BAY)
The Menu: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris: A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. Rated PG for suggestive material, language and smoking. (BIJ)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments. (C14)
She Said: New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped ignite a movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. Rated R for language and descriptions of sexual assault. (GAR)
Violent Night: When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody: A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Rated PG-13. (C14)
