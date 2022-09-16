New releases
God’s Country: When a college professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences. Rated R for language. (C14)
Pearl: The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in “X.” Rated R for some strong violence, gore, strong sexual content and graphic nudity. (C14)
Running the Bases: When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A high school, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. He soon faces opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. Rated PG for thematic content, some violence and mild language. (C14)
See How They Run: In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. Rated PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference. (C14)
The Woman King: A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. (C14)
Showing locally
Barbarian: A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. Rated R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity. (C14)
Bullet Train: Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language and brief sexuality. (C14)
DC League of Super-Pets: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor. (C14)
The Invitation: A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. Rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity. (C14)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel. Rated PG for some suggestive material and thematic elements. (ST)
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris: A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. Rated PG for suggestive material, language and smoking. (BAY)
Nope: The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Rated R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images. (GAR, ST)
Thor: Love and Thunder: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14, ER)
Where the Crawdads Sing: A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
Commented
