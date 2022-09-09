New releases
Barbarian: A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. Rated R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity. (C14)
Lifemark: David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birthmother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material. (C14)
Medieval: The story of 15th century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. Rated R for strong and grisly violent content throughout and some nudity. (C14)
Showing locally
Breaking: A Marine war veteran faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life. Rated PG-13 for some violent content and strong language. (C14)
Bullet Train: Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language and brief sexuality. (C14)
DC League of Super-Pets: Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor. (C14)
Gigi & Nate: A young man’s life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi — a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and language. (C14)
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul: In the aftermath of a huge scandal, Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, rebuild their congregation. Rated R for language and some sexual content. (C14)
The Invitation: A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. Rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity. (C14)
Jaws: When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. Rated PG. (C14)
Just Like You- Anxiety + Depression: A documentary on the stigma of mental health. (C14)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel. Rated PG for some suggestive material and thematic elements. (ST)
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor. (C14)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris: A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. Rated PG for suggestive material, language and smoking. (GAR)
Nope: The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Rated R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images. (ST)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14, BAY)
Thor: Love and Thunder: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity. (C14)
Top Gun: Maverick: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language. (C14)
Where the Crawdads Sing: A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault. (C14, ER)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay encourage face masks and vaccinations. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
