Netflix
1. Curtiz: This biographical drama follows Hungarian filmmaker Michael Curtiz, who grapples with political intervention and a dysfunctional relationship with his estranged daughter during the production of “Casablanca” in 1942.
2. Ozark: A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder money to appease a drug boss. Rated TV-MA.
3. Uncorked: A young man earns the disapproval of his father after he elects to pursue his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family barbecue business in this drama movie.
4. The Decline: A deadly accident at a remote survivalist training camp sends its participants into a panic and sets the stage for a lethal showdown in this thriller.
5. The Witcher: Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Rated TV-MA.
Hulu
1. Crawlers: This month’s installment of the “Into the Dark” horror movie series takes on a St. Patrick’s Day theme, following three unlikely friends who band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens during a night of drunken revelry. Rated TV-MA.
2. Knives and Skin: Jennifer Reeder (“A Million Miles Away”) directed this 2019 psychological thriller that centers on the disappearance of a high school student and its effect on her the people in her community. This film is unrated.
3. The Real Housewives of New York City: The 11th and most recent season of the unscripted Bravo series sees author and businesswoman Barbara Kavovit joining the cadre of Big Apple privileged in the wake of the departure of journalist Carole Radziwill. Rated TV-14.
4. Baghdad Central: From the U.K. comes this crime drama series about a former Iraqi police inspector who has lost everything following the fall of Saddam Hussein and goes in search of one of the few things remaining in his life, his missing estranged elder daughter.
5. Pokemon Detective Pikachu: In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Rated PG for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor and thematic elements.
Amazon Prime
1. I See You: Strange events and a mysterious presence plague a small-town police detective investigating the disappearance of a boy that appears connected to a previous series of abductions. Rated R for violence and language.
2. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot: Director Kevin Smith’s titular stoners played by him and Jason Mewes return for another dubious adventure in this 2019 comedy, hitting the road across country to Hollywood to stop a reboot of the “Bluntman and Chronic” movie from being made. Rated R for pervasive strong crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use and some nudity.
3. Luther: John Luther (Idris Elba) is a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind can’t always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions. Rated TV-MA.
4. Making the Cut: From hosts and executive producers Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum comes this competition series that tests the design and business skills of 12 contestants, who each episode must create winning fashion designs that will be sold on Amazon’s “Making the Cut” store for $100 or less. The champion in the season finale receives $1 million to invest in their brand and the opportunity to create an exclusive line for Amazon.
5. Good Omens: A tale of the bungling of Armageddon features an angel, a demon, an 11-year-old Antichrist and a doom-saying witch. Rated TV-MA.
Disney+
1. Free Solo: Alex Honnold attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb El Capitan. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language.
2. Inside Out: After young Riley is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, her emotions — Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness — conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school. Rated PG for mild thematic elements and some action.
3. 10 Things I Hate About You: A pretty, popular teenager can’t go out on a date until her ill-tempered older sister does. Rated PG-13 for crude sex-related humor and dialogue and alcohol and drug-related scenes — all involving teens.
4. The Parent Trap: Teenage twin sisters swap places and scheme to reunite their divorced parents in this 1961 film.
5. Boy Meets World: An adolescent with two siblings tests his various theories about life as he endures the trials of growing alongside a good friend. Rated TV-G.
