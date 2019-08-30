New releases
Bennett's War: After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged with a broken back and leg. Against all odds he trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer in order to support his family. Rated PG-13 for some language and brief violence. (C14)
47 Meters Down: Uncaged: Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense peril, bloody images and brief strong language. (C14)
Angel Has Fallen: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Rated R for violence and language throughout. (C14)
The Angry Birds Movie 2: The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Rated PG for rude humor and action. (C14, CB)
The Art of Racing in the Rain: Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Rated PG for thematic material. (C14, ER)
Blinded By the Light: In 1987 during the austere days of Thatcher’s Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13 for thematic material and language including some ethnic slurs. (C14, BIJ)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold: Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. Rated PG for action and some impolite humor. (C14)
The Farewell: A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decides to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Rated PG for thematic material, brief language and some smoking. (C14, BIJ)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language. (C14, CB, GAR)
Good Boys: Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. Rated R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material and language throughout — all involving tweens. (C14)
The Lion King: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references. (C14)
Overcomer: This movie will unpack a pivotal issue in the life of students and adults alike. Rated PG for some thematic elements. (C14)
The Peanut Butter Falcon: Zak runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, language throughout, some violence and smoking. (C14, ST)
Ready or Not: A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. Rated R for violence, bloody images, language throughout and some drug use. (C14)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets and brief sexual references. (C14)
Toy Story 4: When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Rated G. (C14)
Where’d You Go, Bernadette: A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and drug material. (BAY)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
