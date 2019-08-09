New releases
The Art of Racing in the Rain: Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Rated PG for thematic material. (C14)
Brian Banks: A football player's dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system. Rated PG-13 for thematic content and related images and for language. (C14)
Bring the Soul: The Movie: Korean pop group BTS set out on a world tour. This film is not rated. (C14)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold: Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. Rated PG for action and some impolite humor. (C14)
The Kitchen: The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison. Rated R for violence, language throughout and some sexual content. (C14)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets and brief sexual references. (C14)
Showing locally
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language. (C14)
The Lion King: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril and some thematic elements. (C14, GAR)
Maiden: The story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. Rated PG for language, thematic elements, some suggestive content and brief smoking images. (BIJ)
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references. (C14, ST)
Spider-Man: Far From Home: Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
Toy Story 4: When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Rated G. (C14)
Yesterday: A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content and language. (C14, BAY, ER)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
Commented
