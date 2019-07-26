New releases
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references. (C14)
Showing locally
Aladdin: A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true. Rated PG for some action and peril. (C14, CB, ER)
Annabelle Comes Home: While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teenager and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped in a doll. Rated R for horror violence and terror. (C14)
Avengers: Endgame: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action and some language. (C14)
Booksmart: On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. Rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking — all involving teens. (C14)
Crawl: A young woman attempts to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, but finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.(C14)
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum: Super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere. Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language. (C14)
The Lion King: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril and some thematic elements. (C14, BAY, CB)
Spider-Man: Far From Home: Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
Stuber: A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure.(C14)
Toy Story 4: When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Rated G. (C14)
Yesterday: A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content and language. (C14, GAR)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
