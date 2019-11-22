New releases
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight and some mild language. (C14, BIJ)
Frozen II: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
The Irishman: A mob hit man recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. Rated R for pervasive language and strong violence. (BIJ)
21 Bridges: An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Rated R for violence and language throughout. (C14)
Showing locally
The Addams Family: An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. (C14)
Charlie’s Angels: When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material. (C14)
Doctor Sleep: Years following the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a girl with similar powers as he tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Rated R for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use. (C14)
Ford v. Ferrari: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. (C14, ST)
The Good Liar: Consummate conman Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. Rated R for some strong violence, language and brief nudity. (C14)
Harriet: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Rated PG-13. (C14, GAR)
Joker: A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. (C14)
Last Christmas: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? Accepting to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there, and her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true. Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content. (C14)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora question the complex family ties binding them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces. Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. (C14)
Midway: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and sailors who fought it. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking. (C14)
Playing with Fire: A crew of rugged firefighters meets their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril. (C14, BAY, ER)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), and the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB).
